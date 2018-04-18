BIZ-MOTOROLA-TELANGANA

Motorola India announces 50 new Moto Hubs in Telangana

Hyderabad, Apr 18 (PTI)?Motorola India today announced 50 new Moto Hubs in Telangana,?in important cities like?Hyderabad, Warangal?and?Karimnagar, to further strengthen its retail presence in the southern market.

Moto Hub is a key destination that provides easy access and availability of all Motorola products to customers, where they will be able to experience the entire portfolio of Motorola devices at convenient locations including the online exclusive devices.

B Mallikarjun Rao, Regional Sales Lead, Motorola Mobility India,?in a press release,?said "Our customer-centric strategy has helped us immensely to get closer to our customers."

"We have received an encouraging response to the previously opened Moto Hubs across Telangana and will continue to enhance our retail presence across Southern India to offer unique Moto experience to our valued customers," he said.

The mobile maker also advanced its retail footprint in the southern market by announcing 100 Moto Hubs across Tamil Nadu and 100 in Karnataka,?among other states, the release added.?PTI GDK GDK