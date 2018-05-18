BIZ-MOU-TELANGANA

Telangana govt inks MoU with DASAN, Celkon Hyderabad, May 18 (PTI) A Memorandum of tri-party Understanding was today signed between DASAN Network Solutions, Inc., South Korea, city-based Celkon Impex Pvt Ltd and the Telangana government. The tie-up, promoting cooperation for facilitating investments in Telangana, is expected to generate more than 2,000 new employment opportunities in Telangana, a state government release said. Celkon with its direct investment in Telangana will create and develop GPON Manufacturing technology in Fab city with the complete support of DASAN in terms of technology, the release said. The three parties have recognised the need to promote mutual cooperation to expand bilateral and collaborative relationship in industrial development in Telangana, it said. Y Guru Swamy Naidu, CMD, Celkon Impex Pvt Ltd, Yung Kim, Global CEO, DASAN Network Solutions and Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries Department, Government of Telangana signed the MoU in the presence of IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao. PTI RS ROH ROH ROH