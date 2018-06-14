BIZ-MYNTRA

Myntra opens fashion store in Bengaluru Bengaluru, June 14 (PTI) A franchise partner of online shopping portal Myntra today opened here a fashion store Roadster Go which is loaded with some of the advanced technologies in fashion retail The shop, opend at the Mantri Mall, has some of the advanced technologies in product description and billing details. Claimed to be the first in the country in the fashion retail segment, the store started by Myntras franchise partner has 100 per cent RFID (radio frequency identification) enabled digital screens that will help the customers get checkout in 30 seconds. Once the product is dropped in the RFID tray, the entire description with rates and total tally of the amount would appear on the touch screen. Customers can pay either digitallyor in cash. "Once the payment is done, the RFID is deactivated andyou can walk out of our store freely. But if you step out with the product without payment, the system willraise an alarm," chief executive officer of Myntra-Jabong Ananth Narayanan told mediapersons. The launch of Roadster Go, according to Narayanan, would redefinethe overall offline fashion shopping experience and mark thebeginning of a new era in the fashion retail industry. Speaking on the future plans, Narayanan said Myntrawould open 100 more stores of different brands, including 50Roadster stores in the next two years. Manohar Kamath, head of Myntra FashionBrands, said the store offers multiple breakthrough innovations inoffline shopping experience through a special amalgamationof fashion and technology. The store provides the prevailing rates of theproducts in Myntra online for the benefit of the customers. PTI GMS RA NVG VS VS VS