BIZ-NESS DIGITAL

Ness Digital opens new facility in Hyderabad Hyderabad, May 16 (PTI) Ness Digital Engineering, a digital transformation and custom software engineering services provider, opened a facility here today. S&P Global, a company rating agency, would support the new facility for technology, data operations and core business process talent, a company press release said. The new 1,00,000-sq ft centre provides top talent with a world-class work environment for evolving products and platforms of S&P Global across its varied business segments,it said. The facility has state-of-the-art technology labs to exclusively focus on artificial intelligence, internet of things, machine-learning and develops innovation and solutions,the release added.