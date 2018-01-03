BIZ-NEWS HIGHLIGHTS

scorecardresearch
New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Following are the news highlights at 1900 hours today:

DEL37 BIZ-CAB-JUTE-LD PACKAGING

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) today extended mandatory packaging of foodgrains and sugar products in jute bags for the year ending June 2018.

DEL23 BIZ-LD STOCKS

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex ended marginally lower in volatile trade today as wary investors remained on the sidelines ahead of the corporate results season.

DCM39 BIZ-CAB-INDIA UK-TRANSPORT

New Delhi: The government today approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Londons transportation authority to improve public transport in the country.

DCM42 BIZ-CAB LD-ZOJILA PROJECT

New Delhi: The government today approved the Rs 6,809- crore strategic Zojila pass tunnel project in Jammu and Kashmir to provide all-weather connectivity between Srinagar, Kargil and Leh, which remains cut-off from the rest of the world during winters due to heavy snowfall.

DCM34 CAB-JALMARG-PROJ

New Delhi: The government today approved the Rs 5,369- crore Jal Vikas Marg Project (JVMP) for enhanced navigation on the Haldia-Varanasi stretch of National Waterway-1 (NW-1).

DCM38 BIZ-CAB-PPP PROJECTS

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) The government today approved a revised model concession pact for projects based on public private partnership (PPP) design at major ports to make the investment climate more investor friendly.

DCM60 BIZ-NASSCOM-US H1B

New Delhi: Any disruptive move on the visa front will be detrimental for both India and the US, with reports suggesting that Washington may be mulling new rules to prevent H-1B visa extensions, software body Nasscom has said.

DCM46 BIZ-GST-EWAY BILL

New Delhi: The Bihar government has flagged implementation concerns surrounding the e-way bill, asking for a 24-hour troubleshooting mechanism and setting up a helpdesk before rolling out the system.

DEL36 BIZ-RUPEE CLOSE

Mumbai: Ending its four-session rise, the rupee today retreated from its multi-year high and ended marginally lower by 5 paise at 63.53 against the US currency on fresh bouts of dollar demand from importers and banks.

DEL13 BIZ-BULLION-CLOSE

New Delhi: Silver recovered by Rs 140 to Rs 39,850 per kg at the bullion market today on mild demand from consuming industries. PTI SBT

