BIZ-NEWS-HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Following are the top business stories at 1800 hours today:

DEL25 BIZ-INFRA-GROWTH

New Delhi: Eight core sectors grew by 6.8 per cent in November 2017, mainly helped by a robust performance in segments like refinery, steel and cement, official data showed today.

DEL21 BIZ-LD STOCKS

Mumbai: A late sell-off in auto, banking and IT shares pulled back the benchmark BSE Sensex from record high level to close down by 244 points, its biggest single loss in past one month, on the first trading day of 2018.

BOM10 BIZ-SBI-CUTS

Mumbai: The State Bank of India today reduced the base rate and benchmark prime lending rates (BPLR) by 30 basis points each, which will benefit nearly 80 lakh customers on the old pricing regime.

DCM48 BIZ-LD AUTO SALES

New Delhi: Auto majors Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) and Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) posted robust sales of passenger vehicles in the domestic market in December, ending the year with a double digit growth.

DEL20 BIZ-ECOMMERCE-MRP

New Delhi: To protect online consumers, the Centre has made it mandatory from today for e-commerce firms to print not only the maximum retail price (MRP) on goods but also information like expiry date and customer care details.

DEL10 BIZ- BULLION-CLOSE

New Delhi: Gold prices today ruled flat at Rs 30,400 per ten gram on the first trading day of the year 2018 on scattered deals.

DCM36 BIZ-PNB

New Delhi: Putting branch rationalisation plan on fast track, Punjab National Bank (PNB) has placed 300 branches under watch and asked them to either shape up within a year or face closure or merger.

DCM33 BIZ-LD BANDHANBANK-IPO

New Delhi: Kolkata-based private sector lender Bandhan Bank today filed draft papers with markets regulator Sebi for its initial public offer (IPO) to raise an estimated amount of over Rs 2,500 crore. PTI SBT