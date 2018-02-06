BIZ-NEWS-HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Following are the business news

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Following are the business news highlights at 1900 hours today:

Mumbai: Equities nursed losses for the sixth straight session today as the post-Budget sell-off continued amid a meltdown in the world markets.

New Delhi: As markets extended losses for the sixth successive session, investors became poorer by nearly Rs 10 lakh crore, with Rs 2.7 lakh crore of wealth being wiped out in todays session only amid sell-off in world stocks.

New Delhi: As many as 12 agreements will be signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modis visit to the UAE later this week as India and the oil-rich Gulf nation look to intensify economic cooperation, a top diplomat said today.

New Delhi: The tax department is issuing notices to people who invested in crypto currencies like bitcoin but did not declare income or profits earned from them, CBDT chairman Sushil Chandra said today.

New Delhi: There is no plan to make Aadhaar mandatory for donors under the electoral bonds scheme, which is aimed at cleansing the system of political funding, the government has informed the Lok Sabha.

DEL16 BIZ-GOLD-CLOSE New Delhi: Amidst rout in global equities today, gold soared to over 14-month high of Rs 31,600 per ten gram - gaining Rs 330 at the bullion market here, largely in sync with the overseas trend.

New Delhi: Exemption to equities from long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax was leading to higher asset valuations and was posing a potential risk to small investors,Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia said today.

New Delhi: State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) today posted an 11.06 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 230.11 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2017 on the back of decline in bad loans.

New Delhi: As many as 40 corporate insolvency resolutions, under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, have been completed, Union Minister P P Chaudhary said today.

Mumbai: Unnerved by mayhem in the equity markets and heightened global currency volatility, the rupee today took a hefty knock by falling 17 paise to end at a fresh seven-week low of 64.24 against the US dollar ahead of the RBI monetary policy outcome tomorrow. PTI SBT