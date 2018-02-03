BIZ-NEWS-HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Following are the business news

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Following are the business news highlights at 1900 hours today:

Guwahati: The inaugural day of the first-ever Global Investors Summit in Assam saw signing of as many as 176 initial pacts in a range of sectors with investment commitments worth Rs 65,186 crore, an official said.

New Delhi: Terming the MSME sector as the backbone of the economy, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said the sector would lead the current consolidation phase of the economy.

Guwahati: Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu has kickstarted industry consultation on the proposed new industrial policy.

New Delhi: Chairman of USD 11-billion Adani Group Gautam Adani today said India now stands on the "cusp of explosive growth" and game-changing policies like GST, Aadhaar and Jan Dhan Yojana will lay the platform for decades of strong growth.

New Delhi: Silver prices slumped below the Rs 40,000 per kg level by falling Rs 500 to Rs 39,800 per kg at the bullion market today, tracking a weak trend overseas amid reduced industrial offtake.

Guwahati: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani today announced an investment of Rs 2,500 crore in Assam in various sectors, including retail, petroleum, telecom, tourism and sports, creating jobs for at least 80,000 people over the next three years.

Guwahati: Five major oil and natural gas PSUs would set up a joint company for a 1,500 km gas pipeline at an estimated cost of Rs 6,000 crore stretching from Guwahati to Tinsukia via Numaligarh to supply gas to the NE states, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said today.

DCM7 BIZ-ADANI-AUSTRALIA New Delhi: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani today said the intense resistance to his groups Australian coal mining project was "abetted by some international NGOs and competitors" and termed personal attacks on him as "vicious". PTI SBT