BIZ-NEWS-HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Following are the business news

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Following are the business news highlights at 1800 hours today:

DEL65 BIZ LD BUDGET

New Delhi: In his last budget before general elections, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today unveiled a slew of measures for agriculture as well as the rural sector and announced a new health insurance scheme for the poor, but provided little relief to the middle class.

DEL56 BIZ-BUD-LD CAPITAL GAINS

New Delhi: After a gap of 18 years, the government today imposed a 10 per cent tax on long-term capital gains made in the share market, with a view to curbing tax evasion.

DEL50 BIZ-BUD-LD AGRI New Delhi: In a major bonanza to farmers, the government said today that support prices for the upcoming Kharif crops like paddy will be fixed at least 50 per cent higher than the cost of production, while raising farm credit target for the next fiscal by 10 per cent to Rs 11 lakh crore.

DEL70 BIZ-LD STOCKS

Mumbai: Stocks went into a tailspin today after the government imposed capital gains tax on equities and said it will overshoot its fiscal deficit target, but clawed back most of the lost ground after domestic institutions stepped up buying.

DCM89 BIZ-PMI-LD MANUFACTURING

New Delhi: Manufacturing sector grew at its slowest pace in three months in January as factory output, new business orders and employment rose at slower rates, a monthly survey said today.

DEL76 BIZ-BUD-LD FISCAL DEFICIT

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today projected a higher fiscal deficit of 3.5 per cent of the GDP for 2017- 18, as against the target of 3.2 per cent, on account of GST implementation and deferment of spectrum auction.

DEL57 BIZ-BUD-LD GROWTH

New Delhi: India is firmly on course to achieving over 8 per cent growth and becoming the worlds 5th largest economy, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said today.

DEL48 BIZ-BUD-LD EXPENSIVE

New Delhi: If you fancy imported items such as automobiles, bikes, watches, sunglasses and mobile phones, get ready to pay more for these products.

DEL35 BIZ-BUD-BLACKMONEY

New Delhi: Enthused by the success of various schemes to check black money, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said today that the government will continue to take more such initiatives in the future to deal with the menace.

DEL53 BIZ-BUD-BORROWING

New Delhi: The government will borrow Rs 4.07 lakh crore from the market in 2018-19, around Rs 73,000 crore lower than the current fiscal.

DEL27 BIZ-BUD-SENIOR CITIZENS

New Delhi: Announcing a series of benefits for senior citizens, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said the exemption limit on income from interest for them has been raised five times to Rs 50,000 per year.

DEL44 BIZ-BUD-MUDRA

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today enhanced the lending target under the MUDRA Yojana, which funds the self-employed, to Rs 3 lakh crore for the 2018-19 fiscal.

DEL26 BIZ-BUD-INFRA

New Delhi: Terming infrastructure as growth driver of the economy, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today announced an allocation of Rs 5.97 lakh crore for 2018-19 for infra spending, up by over Rs 1 lakh crore from the ongoing fiscal.

DEL54 BIZ-BUD-SUBSIDIES

New Delhi: Subsidies on food, fertiliser and petroleum have been pegged higher by 15 per cent to Rs 2.64 lakh crore for the 2018-19 fiscal.

DEL46 BIZ-BUD-RUPEE

New Delhi: For every rupee in the government coffer, 19 paise will come from market borrowing and other liabilities in 2018-19, even as it will spent 18 paise towards interest payment.

DEL22 BIZ-BUD-CORP TAX

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today proposed to lower corporate tax rate to 25 per cent for businesses with turnover up to Rs 250 crore. PTI SBT