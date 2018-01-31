BIZ-NEWS-HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Following are the business news

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Following are the business news highlights at 1800 hours today:

DEL22 BIZ-BUDGET

New Delhi: FM Arun Jaitley will tomorrow present the current NDA governments fifth and arguably his toughest Budget yet as he seeks to address agriculture distress, create jobs and boost growth while at the same time stick to fiscal prudence.

DEL13 INDIA-DEMOCRACY-INDEX

New Delhi: India has slipped to 42nd place on an annual Global Democracy Index amid "rise of conservative religious ideologies" and increase in vigilantism and violence against minorities as well as other dissenting voices.

DEL18 BIZ-SENSEX

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex ended below the key 36,000-mark in see-saw trade today as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of the Budget. The broader Nifty too suffered losses but managed to end above the 11,000-level.

DEL10 BIZ-BULLION-CLOSE

New Delhi: Gold firmed up by Rs 160 to Rs 31,400 per ten gram today, tracking a firm trend overseas amid sustained wedding season buying by local jewellers. Silver also gained Rs 150 to Rs 40,200 per kg, backed by increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

DCM52 BIZ-WALMART-FLIPKART

New Delhi: Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the worlds largest retailer, is in talks to buy 15 to 20 per cent stake in Indian e-commerce major Flipkart.

MDS4 KA-PAY COMMISSION

Bengaluru: In a bonanza, the sixth Karnataka pay commission has recommended 30 per cent hike in the salaries of state government employees and pensioners, effective July 1, 2017. PTI ADI MR