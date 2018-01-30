BIZ-NEWS HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Following are the business news

Mumbai: Benchmarks buckled under heavy selling pressure today as wary investors pocketed gains in recent winners ahead of the Union Budget amid lacklustre global leads.

New Delhi: Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian has said that he ventured into the judicial domain, suggesting various reforms, notwithstanding the warnings by academics, friends and family to stay clear of the judiciary.

New Delhi: Elevated stock prices are a matter of concern and could correct sharply if they are not backed by growth, requiring "heightened vigilance", Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian said today.

New Delhi: Leading telecom operators, including Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, have committed to investing over Rs 74,000 crore to upgrade and expand their infrastructure to address the issue of call drops, Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan said today.

New Delhi: State-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC) today reported near doubling of its third quarter net profit on the back of inventory gain arising from sharp rise in global oil prices and jump in refining margins.

New Delhi: FMCG firm Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) today reported a 22.05 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 429.87 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, mainly due to volume growth in India business.

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi today disposed of show cause notices against four individuals as alleged violation of insider trading in the shares of Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) could not be established.

Mumbai: The rupee today staged a spirited recovery from its early sell-off and ended modestly lower by 2 paise at 63.60 against the US dollar.

New Delhi: Gold gained Rs 120 at Rs 31,240 per 10 grams at the bullion market today, snapping a two-day losing streak on fresh buying by local jewellers to meet the ongoing wedding season demand. PTI SBT