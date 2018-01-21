BIZ-NEWS-HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Following are the top business

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Following are the top business news highlights at 2000 hours today:

DEL8 WEF-INDIA-CURTAIN RAISER

New Delhi: With exquisite desi cuisine on the platter and live yoga sessions on display, the annual Swiss jamboree of the rich and powerful from "a fractured world" will begin tomorrow in Davos where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to pitch India as a growth engine for the global economy.

DEL35 WEF-MODI STATEMENT

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said he will share his vision for Indias future engagements with the international community during his Davos trip, as he sought "serious attention" of world leaders on existing and emerging challenges to the contemporary global systems.

DEL29 BIZ-ONGC-HPCL

New Delhi: State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) has increased its first ever debt-raising plans by 40 per cent to as much as Rs 35,000 crore to fund its Rs 36,915-crore acquisition of Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL).

DEL27 BIZ-ONION-EXPORTS

New Delhi: The government has reduced the minimum export price (MEP) of onion by USD 150 per tonne with prices of the kitchen staple moderating.

DCM2 BIZ-MARKET OUTLOOK

New Delhi: Earnings of bluechips like Axis Bank and Maruti Suzuki as well as derivatives expiry will dictate the market trend in a holiday-shortened week ahead, say experts.

DCM36 BIZ-JAITLEY- SEBI-RBI ADDRESS

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is likely to address the boards of markets regulator Sebi and Reserve Bank on February 10, a senior official said.

DCM33 BIZ-TCS-HIRING

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Indias largest software services firm, hired over 20 per cent of its new recruits in the last one year in international markets as part of its "localisation initiatives".

DCM30 BIZ-GST-CESS

New Delhi: The GST Council is likely to consider levying cess on certain commodities like pan masala at the manufacturing stage itself, a move aimed at checking tax evasion and shoring up revenues.

DCM27 BIZ-BATTERY-ELECTRIC VEHICLES

New Delhi: A panel headed by Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha has recommended commercial use of ISROs lithium-ion battery technology under the Make In India initiative for electric vehicles, official sources said.

DCM13 BIZ-MARUTI-NEW PRODUCTS

Pune: The countrys largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India plans to introduce around four new products in the next 12 to 18 months to build further on five years of successive double digit sales growth. PTI MKJ MKJ