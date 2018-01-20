BIZ-NEWS-HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Following are the top business

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Following are the top business news highlights at 2010 hours today:

DEL14 BIZ-ONGC-LD HPCL

New Delhi: State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) today announced acquisition of governments entire 51.11 per cent stake in oil refiner HPCL for Rs 36,915 crore, paying a premium of over 10 per cent.

DEL22 BIZ-JAITLEY HALWA

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today performed the symbolic Halwa Ceremony to mark the launch of formal printing of documents relating to the Union Budget 2018-19.

DCM22 BIZ-REPORT-RBI

New Delhi: The IMF and the World Bank have commended the Reserve Bank of India for its "remarkable progress in strengthening banking supervision" saying the regulation by the central bank has improved in recent years.

DEL6 BIZ-BULLION CLOSE

New Delhi: Gold prices recovered by Rs 20 to Rs 30,850 per 10 grams today, tracking a better trend overseas amid fresh buying by jewellers.

CCM9 BIZ-NMDC

Bhubaneswar: State-run NMDC Ltd has offered to augment mineral production in Odisha, which is likely to be hit by shortage of iron ore due to closure of mines. PTI SBT MKJ