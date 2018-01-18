BIZ-NEWS-HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Following are the top business

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Following are the top business news highlights at 2000 hours today:

Mumbai: Continuing their winning run for the second straight day, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty hit fresh closing peaks of 35,260 and 10,817, respectively, with banking counters leading the rally today amid reports that the government might increase FDI limits for banks.

New Delhi: The all-powerful GST Council today veered around the idea of making the GST return filing process simpler to ease compliance burden for small businesses.

New Delhi: In a stern message to telecom operators, DoT today said the industry cant give excuses like problems in installing mobile towers for rise in call drops and asked them to get their act together to tackle the issue.

New Delhi: In a tell-all book published a month after his acquittal in the 2G spectrum scam case, former telecom minister Andimuthu Raja has questioned former Prime Minister Manmohan Singhs "palpable silence" in defending the telecom policy that he himself had approved.

New Delhi: Indias largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel today reported over 39 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December 31, 2017 to about Rs 306 crore.

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today held pre- Budget consultations with his state counterparts during which they offered suggestions on various fiscal policy and budgetary measures.

Mumbai: Rising for the second straight session, the rupee today ended marginally higher by two paise at 63.86 against the American currency.

New Delhi: Gold fell by Rs 150 to Rs 30,950 per 10 gram at the bullion market today, tracking a weak trend overseas amid easing demand from local jewellers. PTI SBT