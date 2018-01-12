BIZ-NEWS HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Following are the business news

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Following are the business news highlights at 1900 hours today:

DEL32 BIZ-INFLATION

New Delhi: Retail inflation crossed the RBIs comfort level and rose to 5.21 per cent in December on rise in prices of food items, egg and vegetables, dashing hopes of interest rate cut in the near future.

DEL26 BIZ-LD STOCKS

Mumbai: Benchmarks ended at record highs for the second straight session today as investors remained hopeful of upbeat corporate earnings despite lacklustre numbers from TCS.

DEL42 BIZ-IIP

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Industrial production growth zoomed to a 17-month high of 8.4 per cent in November 2017 on the back of robust performance of manufacturing and capital goods sectors.

DCM42 BIZ-RESULTS-INFOSYS

Bengaluru: Infosys, Indias second largest IT exporter, today reported 38.3 per cent growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,129 crore for the October-December quarter of 2017-18 year.

DCM39 BIZ-IDEA-VODAFONE

New Delhi: The National Company Law Tribunal has approved the proposed merger between Idea Cellular and Vodafone -- a move that brings both the companies closer to culminating the deal.

DCM53 BIZ-INFOSYS-CEO

Bengaluru: Infosys new CEO Salil Parekh today said he will lay out strategic priorities for the company by April, for which a review is underway.

DCM61 BIZ-2NDLD-TATACHEMICALS

New Delhi: Tata Chemicals today said it has completed the sale of its urea fertilisers business to Yara Fertilisers India for Rs 2,682 crore.

DEL38 BIZ-RUPEE CLOSE

Mumbai: The rupee surrendered most of its early strong gains but eventually managed to end higher by a modest three paise at 63.63 against the US dollar in a highly volatile trade.

BOM12 BIZ-RBI-RESERVES

Mumbai: Continuing rising trends, countrys foreign exchange reserves surged by USD 1.758 billion to mount a new record high of USD 411.124 billion in the week to January 5, the Reserve Bank said today.

DCM59 BIZ-TRAI

New Delhi: Telecom regulator Trai today slashed international incoming call termination rate to 30 paise, from 53 paise, to curb the "grey route", an official statement today said.

DCM47 BIZ-TAX-PROSECUTION

New Delhi: The tax department today said it has filed prosecution complaints in 2,225 cases during April-November 2017 for offences under the Income Tax Act, nearly three-fold jump over the corresponding period a year ago. PTI SBT