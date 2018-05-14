NINL records highest ever pig iron production

Bhubaneswar, May 14 (PTI) Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) has recorded its highest ever single-day pig iron output since its inception with production of 2,772 ton of pig iron on May 12.

The Kalinga Nagar-based integrated steel plant, with production of 2,965 ton of hot metal on the same day, also recorded its highest ever single-day hot metal production since its inception in 2002, a company release said.

The earlier highest single-day pig iron production of 2,605 ton had been achieved a day before on May 11, 2018, while the previous best hot metal production at 2801 ton was recorded on October 26, 2009, the release said.

Vice-Chairman and MD of NINL S S Mohanty has congratulated the NINL collective for the feat.

The NINL aims to produce more than 3,000 ton hot metal per day and has immediate plans to resume steel billet production with maximum capacity utilization of the steel melting shop.

The NINL has lined up several activities this financial year to strengthen its bottom line which includes steel billet production and operations of its captive mines.