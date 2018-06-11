BIZ-OD-RSP

RSPs rebuilt Blast Furnace Parvati dedicated to nation

Rourkela, Jun 11 (PTI) Union Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh today dedicated to the nation the rebuilt Blast Furnace-1 Parvati of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP).

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram was also present on the occasion.

The furnace was put down on August 6, 2013 for total rebuilding. Although erected on the old foundation, the rebuilt furnace laced with superior technology has a higher production capacity, RSP officials said.

The blast furnace, rebuilt at a cost of about Rs 615 crore, has been blown in on May 8.

With the rebuilding of the furnace, its annual production capacity has increased from 0.438 million tonnes to 1.015 MT, the officials said.

The blast furnace Parvati was first blown in on January 24, 1959 and it was dedicated to the nation on February 3, 1959 by the then President Dr Rajendra Prasad.

Birender Singh also laid the foundation stone of the Burns and Plastic Surgery Department of Super Speciality block at the Ispat General Hospital, officials said.

The ministers also visited the state-of-the-art New Plate Mill of the RSP and planted saplings in the Pragati Udyan situated in front of the Mill. PTI AAM NN MM MM MM