BIZ-PEERLESS HOSPITALS

Peerless Hospitals to pump Rs 300 cr, may raise capital

Kolkata, May 10 (PTI) City-based Peerless Hospital, a part of the Peerless Group, was looking to invest Rs 300 crore over the next three years for capacity and upgradation of its existing facility and was exploring raising capital to fund the expansion.

"We have decided to go for a new building to set up a separate cancer and transplant unit within the existing campus at EM Bypass. This expansion will also allow us to add 200 beds to its existing capacity of 400 beds," Peerless Hospital managing director Sujit Purkayastha said here today.

However, the process to fund the project is not yet final.

"We are debating on funding the project. Internal accruals may not be sufficient. All options are open including exploring new investors. Nothing is firmed up," Purkayastha said speaking about completing 25 years of medical service it has rendered.

The work for the new building is likely to commence early next year and it should be ready in the two/three years, he said.