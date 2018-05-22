BIZ-RECRUITMENT-SURVEY

Companies project increased manpower strength in FY19: Survey

Kolkata, May 22 (PTI) Several top corporate houses across industries have projected an increase in manpower by up to 15 per cent in the current financial year, according to a new survey.

Around 42.06 per cent of the companies have put the estimated rise in manpower strength in their organisations between 1 and 15 per cent, the survey by Genius Consultant Ltd said.

The survey conducted among 881 corporate houses included the likes of Siemens India, CESC, BOSCH, Glaxo, TIL Ltd, Barclays, Delloite, Edelweiss, Shapoorji & Pallonji, Lawrence & Mayo, Maruti Suzuki and Bharti Airtel.

The projected figure of recruitment of male and female candidates stood at 57.77 per cent and 42.23 per cent, respectively, in 2018-19, the survey said.

Around 21 per cent of the companies were of the view that the major candidate sourcing avenue will be through job portals and lesser through advertisements, it said.

According to the survey, 53.17 per cent of the companies said that 1-5 years of work experience levels will bag the most opportunities in the financial year 2018-19.

A sizeable 68.25 per cent of the respondents emphasised that background checks remained crucial before recruiting a candidate.

The pan-India survey was undertaken over a period of two and half months beginning from the first week of March this year. PTI SUS RG RBT MM MM MM