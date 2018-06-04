BIZ-REPORT-RENEWABLEENERGY-JOBS

Solar energy sector sees 76% rise in job searches: Report

Mumbai, Jun 4 (PTI) With the government focusing on growing the renewable energy sector in the country, the solar energy sector has seen a 76 per cent growth in job searches since 2014, according to a report.

The government has set a target to produce 175 GW of renewable energy by 2022, out of which 100 GW has to come from solar power, 60 GW from wind, 10 GW from biomass and 5 GW from small hydro power.

"There has been a surge of demand for jobs in the renewable energy sector in India. The solar energy witnessed 76 per cent growth in job searches between October 2014 and October 2017," global job portal Indeed said in its report.

There has been an increase in job searches for solar design engineers by 404 per cent, solar project engineers by 332 per cent and solar electrical engineers by 169 per cent, it added.

In contrast, the wind energy sector, which is largely complementary to solar in the country, saw only a 28 per cent increase in job searches during the same time period.

"India has witnessed growth in the renewable energy sector since 2014, which has led to the rise in the number of job seekers looking for opportunities in the field," said Sashi Kumar, managing director, Indeed India.

He said initiatives like International Solar Alliance (ISA) and the Solar Cities Programme, domestic satellite launch to monitor greenhouse gases, and the formation of Indian Network for Climate Change Assessment (INCCA) have opened doors for skilled professionals.

The International Labour Organisation has recently estimated that over three lakh workers will be employed in the countrys solar and wind energy sectors by 2022.

"With the increased participation of women in the renewable energy sector, India can safely hope to achieve the projected employment target," he added.