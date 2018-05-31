BIZ-RESULTS-GMR

GMRs Q4 net down 94 percent at Rs 4.87 cr Hyderabad, May 31(PTI) GMR Infrastructure Limited today said its consolidated profit after tax was at Rs 4.87 crore down by nearly 94 per cent when compared to the same quarter previous fiscal. The company reported Rs 78.77 crore profit during Q4 of FY17. According to a filing with BSE, the company saidthe total income for the quarter under discussion was down by 23 per cent to Rs 2,235 crore against Rs 2902.5 crore in the same quarter in FY17. For the full year 2017-18 was at Rs 9274.3 crore against Rs 10039 crore during the previous year. The company suffered Rs 1114.6 crore against Rs 347.5 crore in 2016-17, GMR said. PTI GDK ROH ROH ROH