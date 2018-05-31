BIZ-RESULTS-KELLTON

Kellton Techs Q4 profit up 57 per cent to Rs 22.3 cr Hyderabad, May 31(PTI)Kellton Tech Solutions Limited,a city-based IT services organisation today said its net profit for the quarter ended March 31 was up by 57 per cent to Rs 22. 3 crore against Rs 14.1 crore during the same quarter in FY 17. According to a press release issued by the company, total revenue was Rs 215 crore during the quarter under review, up 28.7 per cent. The total revenues in Q4 last fiscal was Rs 167 crore. ChairmanandWhole-time Director, Kellton Techm, Niranjan Chintamsaidthe year ended on a positive note. "With investments in leadership development, brand building, technology, and innovation, we are now the trusted digital transformation partners for our clients. This year leveraging our expertise in Artificial Intelligence, Analytics, Cloud, and the Internet of Things (IoT) we will deliver innovative solutions for our clients, sustaining growth and improving shareholder value," he said. Total revenue was Rs 7,86 crore for FY18 as compared to Rs 6,18.5 crore in FY17 reflecting a growth of 27.1 per cent. Net profit for the year 2017-18 stood at Rs 68.4 crore for FY18 as compared to Rs 53.1 crore in FY17 reflecting a growth of 28.9 per cent. PTI GDK ROH ROH ROH