BIZ-RESULTS-RINFRA

Reliance Infrastructure Q4 net rises to Rs 160.14 cr

Mumbai, Apr 23 (PTI) Anil Ambani-led Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) today reported a 291 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March at Rs 160.14 crore on the back of higher revenues.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 40.92 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Its total income for the January-March quarter rose 12 per cent to Rs 6,737 crore as against Rs 6,022 crore in Q4 of previous fiscal year, the company said in a statement.

"If we exclude Mumbai metro loss of Rs 43 crore and Reliance Naval and Engineering (RNAVAL) loss of Rs 130 crore during the quarter, the net profit would have been higher by 135 per cent to Rs 333 crore," it said.

For financial year 2017-18, RInfra posted a net profit of Rs 1,339 crore and a total income of Rs 28,724 crore, compared with Rs 1,425 crore and Rs 27,989 crore, respectively, in 2016-17.

During the year, the companys revenue from all its 11 projects increased by 13 per cent to Rs 1,093 crore.

Its revenues from the Mumbai Metro increased 23 per cent to Rs 291 in FY18.

The company bagged projects worth Rs 15,700 crore in its engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) business in FY18, taking its order book to Rs 20,500 crore.

The company scrip closed the day at Rs 449.85 on BSE, up 0.35 per cent over its previous close, against 0.10 per cent rise in the benchmark. PTI PSK SS SS