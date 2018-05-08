BIZ-RESULTS-SBIGENERAL

SBI General FY18 PAT grew three fold to Rs 396 crore

Mumbai, May 8 (PTI) SBI General Insurance today reported three fold increase in profit after tax during 2017-18, at Rs 396 crore compared to the previous year.

The private general insurers PAT stood Rs 153 crore in FY17, a release issued here said.

The company recorded its first annual Underwriting Profit of Rs 32 crore in FY18, from an Underwriting Loss of Rs 197 crore in FY17.

The Gross Written Premium (GWP) also witnessed a growth of 36 per cent at Rs 3,553 crore in FY18 from Rs 2,607 crore in FY17.

The solvency ratio of SBI General for FY18 improved to 2.54, against 2.19 for the same period, last year.

"We have always maintained that the true success of an insurance player lies in underwriting profit and we are excited to have moved towards the same, despite being one of the youngest players in the sector. We have also recorded a lower loss ratio and minimised our operating expenses further," SBI General Insurance managing director and CEO Pushan Mahapatra said.

Operating expenses of the company fell to 18 per cent in FY18 from 21 per cent in FY17, and loss ratio improved to 71 per cent from 75 per cent in FY17.

The combined ratio improved to 98 per cent from 113 per cent in the previous year.

The asset under management (AUM) for of the company was at Rs 5,292 crore compared to Rs 4,362 in FY17.

Among the various lines of business, motor insurance had the maximum share of the pie at 28 per cent, followed by fire insurance and crop insurance at 23 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively.

Health insurance and personal accident insurance both stood at 14 per cent for 2017-18. PTI SM DSK DSK DSK DSK