BIZ-ROBO-SAND

Robo Sand Promoters forays into precast partition wall biz Hyderabad, Apr 26 (PTI): City-based Robo Sand Promoters today announced its foray into precast partition wall panels segment through Robomatic Precon Pvt Ltd. Robomatic Precon Pvt Ltd has set up a fully automated precast partition walls manufacturing facility in Ranga Reddy district, which has a capacity to produce 2.4-lakh sq.mt high-quality elements in a year, its Managing Director, Vijay K Kosaraju said. "Robomatic Precast walls are thick hollow-core, non-load-bearing wall elements. They are made of normal concrete and are a good alternative to bricks and blocks," he said. These walls can be used in all kinds of housing applications as internal walls that require thermal and sound insulation in small, large, high-rise buildings and residential villas, he added. "Precast walls save on time and energy. A wall using this technique can be installed seven times faster than the conventional brick-laying work," Kosaraju said. The company sees tremendous growth potential in this business and has made provision to expand for a second line of production in the existing facility, he added. It also has plans to install production facilities in other parts of the country, depending on the demand, he said. PTI VVK VVK