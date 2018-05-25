BIZ-SAGARMALA

Projects worth Rs 72K cr to be awarded under Sagarmala in FY19

Kolkata, May 25 (PTI) The Ministry of Shipping will award contracts worth nearly Rs 72,000 crore under the Sagarmala Programme in the 2018-19 fiscal, a senior government official said today.

"In 2017-18, projects worth Rs 27,986 crore had been awarded, and in the current fiscal, projects worth Rs 71,868 crore will be awarded," the ministrys Joint Secretary K K Aggarwal said at a BCCI-organised maritime and logistics workshop here.

The number of projects that will be awarded would be 196 in the financial started April against 69 projects in 2017-18.

The Sagarmala Project proposes to develop new ports and modernise the existing ones, along with projects focused on road and railway connectivity.

Meanwhile, Aggarwal said the techno-economic feasibility report (TEFR) is being prepared for the Tajpur port, and it would take two-three months to complete. PTI BSM RBT RBT RBT