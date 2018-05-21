BIZ-SAMSUNG-SMARTPHONE

Samsung India eyes 5% rise in smartphone market share this yr

Mumbai, May 21 (PTI) South Korean technology major Samsung today said it is eyeing a 5 per cent rise in overall market share in smartphones in the Indian market this year on the back of new launches.

"Last year we saw a 42 per cent market share by value and 37 per cent by volume in overall smartphones (as per market research firm GfK). With new launches, we are sure that at an overall level, we would be able to gain around 5 per cent share in 2018," Samsung India senior vice-president Mohandeep Singh told PTI here.

The domestic smartphone industry was pegged at Rs 80,000 crore in 2017, as per GfK.

The company today launched new phones in its Galaxy range, J6, J8, A6 and A6+, priced between Rs 13,990 and Rs 25,990.

Galaxy J6, A6 and A6+ will be available from tomorrow, while J8 will be available from June 20 onwards.

The price segment of Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 is the largest in the country in terms of value and volume for smartphones and is also the fastest growing category.

This segment grew by 34 per cent last year and within that Samsung grew by 42 per cent, according to GfK.

"With these phones that we are launching, we will further consolidate our share in this most important and fastest growing segment. These phones will give us competitive share against competition in the market," Singh said.

He further said the adoption of smartphones is increasing in smaller towns due to low data costs and good 4G network. PTI DS SS SS SS SS