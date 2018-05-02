BIZ-SHANTHIGEARS

Shanthi Gears clocks Q4 PAT at Rs 9.62 cr Chennai, May 2 (PTI) Shanthi Gears Ltd, part of the diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group, has reported a 56.1 per cent rise in the fourth quarter profit after tax at Rs 9.62 crore. The Coimbatore-based company had recorded profits after tax at Rs 6.16 crore during the corresponding period a year ago. For the year ending March 31, 2018, profits after tax surged 26.9 per cent to Rs 28.58 crore from Rs 22.51 crore registered during year ago period, the company said in a BSE filing. Total income for the January-March, 2018 period remained flat at Rs 58.79 crore, as against Rs 58.15 crore registered during year ago period. For the year ending March 31, 2018 total income grew to Rs 231.47 crore from Rs 214.55 crore registered during year ago period. It also improved the order book position to Rs 237 crore during the period as against Rs 213 crore last year. "The company continues to remain focused on expanding customer base, enhancing dealer and service network and improving production capabilities through investments in modern technologies", it added. Shares of the company ended at Rs 139.70 apiece down by 0.64 per cent over previous close in the BSE. PTI VIJ VS VS