BIZ-SIEMENS-MAC

Siemens launches four MindSphere application centres in India

Mumbai, May 10 (PTI) With a focus on digitisation and innovation, Siemens today announced the expansion of its industry 4.0 offerings by launching four MindSphere application centres (MACs) in the country.

Located in Pune, Noida and Gurugram (two), the MACs will enable Siemens in India to develop future-oriented analytics and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for infrastructure, process industries and power sectors, the company said in a release.

"India continues to be a high-priority market for Siemens. These centres will enable us to apply our industry knowledge, scale up our digital enabled solutions and enhance long-term support to customers in infrastructure, process industries and the power sectors," Siemens AG chief technology officer and member of the managing board Roland Busch told reporters here on the sidelines of the Siemens Innovation Day.

Mindsphere is Siemens open, cloud-based operating system for the IoT that connects products, plants, systems and machines with advanced analytics capabilities.

Busch further said the digital solutions provided by Siemens would enable customers to reduce costs, improve reliability and develop new business models.

Siemens managing director and chief executive officer Sunil Mathur said the company is assisting over 100 digital projects in India with around 150 customers across all the segments.

"In these centres, our experts will work together with Siemens customers to co-create solutions, which will be part of over 100 digital projects that will transform the entire value chain, and deliver productivity, flexibility, speed and quality in the customers operations," Mathur said.

According to Busch, Siemens is the first company worldwide to set up 20 of these centres (MAC) for digital customer applications in 17 countries.

Around one million devices and systems worldwide are now connected through MindSphere, he said, adding this figure will soon reach 1.25 million.

During 2017, Siemens revenue from digital technologies, for instance, rose to 5.2 billion euros, of which 4 billion euros was attributable to software and 1.2 billion euros to digital services.

"This corresponds to a 20 per cent increase year-over-year and means that Siemens clearly outpaced market growth of about eight percent," said Busch.

He further said that the company will increase its R&D expenditures this year and invest around 450 million euros more, taking the total spendings to 5.6 billion euros in fiscal 2018, from 5.2 billion euros in fiscal 2017.