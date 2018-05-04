BIZ-SIMA-TRIPURA

TN textile mills recruit 1,635 people from Tripura in job fair Coimbatore, May 4 (PTI) More than 1,600 people from Tripura have been recruited by textile mills here at a recent job fair held in the north eastern state as part of efforts by industry apex body SIMA to overcome labour shortage and high attrition. In a release here today, the Southern India Mills Association (SIMA) also apprecitated the efforts taken by Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb for his involvement in the employment fair and recruitment process. SIMA Chairman P Nataraj said the job fair was conducted by the Tripura government in Agartala from April 25-26 in response to the associations recent communication to the labour departments of various states, including those in the North-East. The SIMA had petitioned the states for help in direct recruitment of workers as there was shortage of workers and high job attrition rate at a time when the textile industry was witnessing exponential growth. Around 4,000 unemployed youths from Tripura attended the fair and eight mills from Tamil Nadu recruited 1,635 candidates, including 264 women, it added. Nataraj also thanked senior officials Tripura for arranging a train to bring the recruits to Tamil Nadu. The association would soon come out with guidelines for the migrant workers in order to help them meet all the legal and social requirements in Tamil Nadu, the release added. The state directly employs over 60 lakh people and depends on migrant workers working in major clusters like Coimbatore, Tirupur, Dindigul, which account for 30-90 per cent of the workforce, the release added. PTI NVM NVG VS VS