BIZ-SOMANY-FACTORY (CORRECTED)

Somany Ceramics 1st plant in south India to be ready in Dec

Vadodara, Apr 23 (PTI) Somany Ceramics first plant in south India near Tiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu will be commissioned in December, a senior company official said.

Talking to PTI here today, Sanjay Kalra, chief marketing officer, Somany Ceramics, said, "This plant"will produce about 11,000 to 12,000 square"meters of verified tiles per day. It will be commissioned in December."

Somany Ceramics is a manufacturer and marketer of tiles and offers a range of sanitary ware and bath fittings.

Inaugurating the companys exclusive"showroom here today, Kalra said, "We"produce 65 million sqm of vitrified and ceramic tiles from the three fully-owned facilities (two in Kadi, Gujarat and one in Kassar, Haryana) and six joint venture facilities at Morbi in Gujarat."

The company also has a vast distribution network comprising over 12,000 dealers and sub-dealers and 350 franchisee managed showrooms, he informed.

Kalra said the company is geared to launch 100 plus franchise showrooms"across the country by end of this year.

"As the economy gears up for the goods and services tax (GST), this change is a welcome one for the tiles industry by creating a seamless national market for the organised players resulting in the removal of interest rate barriers and an improvement in supply chain," he added.

The company"expects strong recovery in demand"with a double-digit growth in FY18 after implementation of GST and the e-way"bill.