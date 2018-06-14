BIZ-STAR CEMENT

Star Cement says cos products not banned in Nagaland

Guwahati, June 14 (PTI) Star Cement, a subsidiary of Kolkata-based Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, today said its products have not been banned in Nagaland, as claimed in a section of social media.

Reports of Star Cement being banned in Nagaland, due to some anomalies that took place between the state government and the companys management, was "false" and is a case of "fake news", the cement maker said in a release.

"The company wants to categorically clarify that all these news are fake, and Star Cement products are available in Nagaland as usual, and also to consumers across its distribution network," the release said. PTI DG RBT RBT RBT