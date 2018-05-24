BIZ-SUNDARAM

Sundaram Finance Holdings net profit at Rs 15.16 cr in Q4 Chennai, May 24(PTI) Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd, a part of the Sundaram Finance Ltd, has clocked a net profit of Rs 15.16 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2018. The city-based firm recorded a net loss of Rs 0.34 crore during the corresponding period last year. The company said the figures were recorded after giving effect to the scheme of arrangement and are not comparable. Sundaram Finance Ltd, in February 2017 announced a composite scheme of arrangement under which all the non-financial services investments of the company would be de-merged into a wholly-owned subsidiary Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd. Following the de-merger, Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd has become the holding company for all non-financial services investments of the group. The total revenue for the quarter ending March 31, 2018 stood at Rs 21.97 crore as against Rs 0.45 crore registered during the same period last year. For the financial year ending March 31, 2018 net profit was Rs 54.43 crore as against Rs 0.48 crore recorded last year. The total revenue went upto Rs 74.38 crore from Rs 4.84 crore registered last year. "Over the years, our investments in the manufacturing and automotive sectors have not only yielded significant returns, but also demonstrated a strong track record of value creation," Director of Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd TT Srinivasaraghavan said. "While continuing to look for opportunities in these sectors, we hope to explore possibilities in newer segments, including the fintech (financial technology) space, especially those that have an adjacency to the businesses that the Sundaram Finance group is involved in," he said. The board of directors at its meeting has recommended a dividend of Rs 1.50 per share with a face value of Rs 5 per share, it added. PTI VIJ NVG ROH ROH ROH