BIZ-SURVEY-TRAVEL-SAFETY

Indian biz travellers prefer safety over hotel rewards: Survey

Mumbai, May 31 (PTI) Business travellers in the country give more preference to safety than their global counterparts, with just 21 per cent respondents of a survey choosing hotel reward points over personal safety.

This makes Indians the least likely to prefer rewards over safety, as three in 10 business travellers globally are happy to sacrifice safety for hotel loyalty and incentives, according to the research commissioned by travel management firm Carlson Wagonlit Travel (CWT).

American business travellers are the most likely to prefer hotel loyalty and incentives over safety (39 per cent), followed by the Europeans (34 per cent) and travellers from Asia Pacific (28 per cent), it added.

"Clearly, travellers are very focused on their hotel loyalty points. They will go to great lengths to get their hands on those benefits," David Falter, president, RoomIt by CWT said commenting on the survey.

Further, the survey found that 39 per cent Indians are most worried globally about their personal safety at hotels.

More than two-thirds (67 per cent) of them labelled intruder breaking into their hotel rooms a concern, compared with 41 per cent globally.

This was followed by disruptions caused by the actions of other guests, something that worried 56 per cent of Indian travellers, against 40 per cent globally, it said.

Meanwhile, a third of respondents globally identified fire (36 per cent) and terrorist attacks (33 per cent) as the major causes for concern as well, it added.

The survey, conducted between January 29 and February 9, was collected from more than 2,000 business travellers from the Americas (Brazil, Canada, Chile, Mexico and the United States), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom) and Asia Pacific (Australia, China, India, Japan, Singapore and South Korea).