BIZ-TAFE-HARPER ADAMS

TAFE to take up joint research with UK-based university Chennai, Jun 12 (PTI): Chennai-based Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd (TAFE) has entered into a pact with UK-based Harper Adams University for research in advanced technological solution for delivery of sustainable food production. Under the pact, TAFE and the agriculture engineering precision and innovation (agri-EPI) centre of Harper Adams would take up joint research and exchange of staff, a press release from TAFE said here. The areas of research include agriculture, engineering, technology development programme on autonomous farming, unmanned aerial vehicle systems and sensor technologies, the release said. "..this collaboration will provide opportunities for developing a range of advanced training skills, learning and promotion of international technology transfer and exchange", president and COO of TAFE, T R Kesavan said in the release. TAFE engineers have been moved to the agri-EPI centre on the Harper Adams University campus to work on a major research and development project of the centre. "We are extremely excited about the first major R&D project coming into the centre, but even moreso as it is a large global tractor manufacturer that is working in collaboration with Harper Adams", agri-EPI centre, Newport centre hub manager, Lee Williams said.