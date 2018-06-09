BIZ-TATA-AWARD

Tata Steel gets innovative practices award on SDGs

Jamshedpur, Jun 9 (PTI) Private steel major Tata Steel was conferred the prestigious Innovative Practices Award 2018 on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for its "Thousand Schools Programme" by UN Global Compact Network India (GCNI), a company press release said today.

Chief of Corporate Social Responsibility of Tata Steel, Sourav Roy received the award from Yuri Afanasiev, UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative at a function held in Bengaluru during the 13th national convention of GNCI yesterday.

A total of 65 organizations across India had submitted entries for the awards in the form of case studies to showcase their efforts in implementing CSR and sustainability initiative, aligned with one or more of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Tata Steel release stated.

Tata Steel received the award in the Corporate Private category for its work towards SDG 4- ensuring inclusive and quality education for all and promoting lifelong learning, it said. PTI BS RG RG RG