BIZ-TEA EXPORTS

Tea exports to Pak during Jan to April 2018 rise

Kolkata, June 12 (PTI) Provisional tea exports to Pakistan during the three-month period from January to April 2018 has increased to 5.03 million kilograms (mkgs) as compared to the actual figure of the previous corresponding period of 3.31 mkgs.

Total provisional exports during the Jan-April period of 2018 stood at 79.72 mkgs, up from 74.89 mkgs during the previous corresponding period, according to Tea Board data.

Total value of exports in rupee terms during the three month period of 2018 touched Rs 1525 crore as compared to Rs 1448 in 2018 crore with respective unit prices being Rs 191.28 per kilo and Rs 193.23 per kilo.

Total exports to CIS countries during the three-month period of 2018 was lower at 20.46 mkgs from 22.28 mkgs in previous similar period.

Other major importers included Iran, UAE and Egypt where the provisional exports data for the three-month period showed an increase, according to the data.

Total tea production during April 2018 showed a decline at 85.74 mkgs as compared to 92.41 mkgs in April 2017.