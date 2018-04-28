BIZ-TEAMLEASE

TeamLease to hold mega job fair in city Chennai, Apr 28 (PTI) More than 15 companies are expected to take part in a mega job fair scheduled to be conducted by staffing solutions firm TeamLease here next week. Companies from various sectors including manufacturing, retail, logistics, fast moving consumer goods would participate in the recruitment fair to be held on May 3 and May 4, city-based TeamLease said in a statement. Candidates who have passed Class Twelve, graduates and post-graduates are eligible to attend the fair, it added. PTI VIJ PTI VIJ