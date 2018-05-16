BIZ-TEXMACO

Texmaco bags Rs 200 cr rail contract

Kolkata , May 16 (PTI) Adventz Groups Texmaco Rail & Engineering Limited, today said it has been awarded a Rs 200 crore project to construct the 45 km dual-gauge line between Agartala in Tripura and Akhaura in Bangladesh.

The project is part of Indias USD 4.5 billion third line of credit extended to Bangladesh for its infrastructure and social sector development, the company said in a statement.

Once completed, the railway link is expected to cut the distance between Agartala and Kolkata by more than 1,000 km. The project is scheduled to be completed in 18 months.

Further, it will enhance Indias access to Chittagong port, considered to the heart of Bangladesh economy.

The Agartala-Akhaura rail project will lend full connectivity from east to west of Bangladesh, apart from enabling trade relations and establishing people-to-people connect between the two neighbours, the statement said.