BIZ-TOURISM-CONCLAVE

Telangana Tourism Conclave-2018 in Hyderabad from June 28

Hyderabad, June 5 (PTI): A three-day Telangana Tourism Conclave-2018 will be held here from June 28 to discuss challenges faced by the tourism and related sector in the state.

The meet to be organised by Federation of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTAPCCI) is aimed at providing a platform for discussions and interactions between tourism-related industry and stakeholders, the organisers said today.

"The Telangana Tourism Conclave-2018 will deliberate on the challenges faced by the tourism and related sector in Telangana and promotion of the business of all stakeholders through B2B interactions are among several of its objectives," FTAPCCI President Gowra Srinivas told reporters.

Among others it would also invite suggestions on the innovative strategies and business skills required to assist tourism and related business, promotion of tourism destinations in the country with specific reference to Telangana, he said.

Products of global and domestic travel and hospitality companies would be showcased during the last two days.

Over 80 exhibitors from the travel and tourism industry besides over 500 buyers will take part in the event, the organisers said.