BIZ-TOURISM-NZ

Tourism New Zealand eyes double digit growth from India

Mumbai, Apr 24 (PTI) New Zealand is eyeing double digit growth in footfalls from India in 2018-19, which will help it achieve the target of 1 lakh visitors before the deadline of 2023.

"In 2017-18, ending February, we hosted 62,000 travellers from India, which was 16.05 per cent growth over the previous year. So looking at the trend this year, which began in March, we expect the growth to be in double digit as well," Tourism New Zealand regional manager, South and South-East Asia, Steven Dixon told PTI here.

In 2016-17, 53,424 Indians tourists visited New Zealand.

"Increasing awareness through different promotional programmes and tying up with travel agents, who have promoted New Zealand as a preferred destination has helped us in achieving this growth," he added.

Dixon said, the New Zealand government has set a target of 1,00,000 visitors from India by 2023, and if the growth continues at the current rate it will be achieved earlier.

New Zealand, he said, is mainly targeting independent professionals in India between the age group of 25-54 years.

"We are looking at a wider target audience and reach them through digital and social media as people in India are among the highest users of these platforms," he added.

New Zealand, he said, is promoting adventure, honeymoon, culture and cuisines in India.

India, he said, is among the top 10 source market ranking 8-9.

Australia is the top source market of New Zealand followed by China, the US, UK, Germany and Japan, he added.

"Indians on an average spend 13 days in New Zealand contributing quite substantially to the economy of the country," he added.

Meanwhile, Tourism New Zealand and Immigration New Zealand have launched an extension of the Tourism Industry Partnership (TIP) Programme to facilitate faster processing of visitor visa applications for Indian leisure travellers.

For this, Immigration New Zealand and Tourism New Zealand and signed a memorandum of understanding with key travel agents.

"This new visa process will make it even easier for Indian travellers to experience New Zealand. This agreement will ensure that New Zealand welcomes even higher calibre visitors," Dixon added.

Four key travel agents were Thomas Cook (India), SOTC Travel, Cox and Kings and Kulin Kumar Holidays who will be responsible for bringing high value visitors to New Zealand.