BIZ-VESTAS

Vestas India bags Great Place to Work certification Chennai, Apr 20 (PTI) Wind turbine manufacturer Vestas Wind Technology India has bagged the Great Place to Work certification 2018 here, recently. Since it began the operations in 1997, the company has delivered 2,520 MW of installed base to customers. The award instituted by Great Place to Work Institute conducts research on workplace culture and recognises workplaces in close to 60 countries. For an organisation to get certified, 70 per cent of the employees should rate the organisation as a great workplace. "Winning the Indian market is key to our future success in the renewable industry and receiving this Great Place to Work certificate in India makes it even more rewarding as our hardworking employees are leading the way for progress," Vestas Asia Pacific, Vice-President for People and Culture, Morten Enggaard Rasmussen said. "We are working hard to execute our vision to make Vestas in Asia Pacific the employer choice in the renewable energy space," he added. Vestas India currently has over 2,100 employees serving the organisation across manufacturing, sales, marketing and maintenance verticals. PTI VIJ VIJ