BIZ WEEKLY-MARKETS-REPORT 3

Pulses: In a brief four-day trading, the wholesale pulses market depicted a weak trend during the week as prices of select commodities, led by gram plunged by up to Rs 700 per quintal owing to muted demand from retailers and dal mills against adequate stocks position.

Trading volume was thin as the market remained closed on Tuesday as traders observed a Delhi trade bandhafter the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) had called for a bandh to protest against ongoing sealing of business establishments in the city.

Market also shut on Friday on account of Republic Day.

Marketmen said besides fall in demand from retailers and dal mills, ample stocks position on increased supplies from producing regions mainly pulled down gram and other pulses prices.

In the national capital, gram, gramdal local and best quality suffered the most and dropped to Rs 4,000-4,200, Rs 4,100-4,500 and Rs 4,500-4,600 from previous levels of Rs 4,250-4,800, Rs 4,800-5,200 and Rs 5,200-5,300 per quintal respectively.

Besan Shaktibhog and Rajdhani quoted lower at Rs 1,900 each instead of Rs 2,000 each per 35 kg.

Arhar and its dal dara variety fell by Rs 150 and Rs 200 to Rs 4,200 and Rs 6,100-8,000 per quintal, respectively.

Masoor small and bold drifted down by Rs 200 each to Rs 3,450-3,600 and Rs 3,550-3,700 per quintal, respectively. Its dal local and best quality enquired lower by a similar margin to Rs 3,600-4,000 and Rs 3,700-4,100 per quintal.

Moong and its dal chilka local also declined by Rs 200 each to Rs 4,600-5,300 and Rs 5,400-5,600 per quintal. Its dal dhoya local and best quality traded lower by a similar margin to Rs 6,000-6,500 and Rs 6,500-6,700 per quintal.

In line with overall trend, urad and its dal chilka local moved down by Rs 200 each to Rs 3,800-5,200 and Rs 4,700-4,800 per quintal respectively. Its dal best quality and dhoya local traded lower by the same margin to Rs 4,800-5,300 and Rs 5,200-5,400 per quintal respectively.