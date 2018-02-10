BIZ-WEEKLY-MARKETS-REPORT 7

Kirana: In a mixed pattern of trading, select spices

Kirana: In a mixed pattern of trading, select spices such as black pepper, cardamom and poppyseed, firmed up in the national capital during the week following increased buying by stockists, triggered by rising domestic and export demand.

Besides, tight stocks position too supported the uptrend.

However, kalaunji and jeera turned weak owing to lack of buying interests and lost some grounds.

Black pepper prices increased by Rs 10 to conclude at Rs 440-590 per kg on rising export demand.

Cardamom small varieties such as chitridar, colour robin, bold and extra bold surged up to Rs 50 to conclude at Rs 1,000-1,100, Rs 925-950, Rs 950-975 and Rs 1,050-1,070 per kg, respectively.

Cinnamon prices traded higher at Rs 160-170 against previous closing of Rs 155-160 per kg.

Poppyseed (China, UP and MP-RAJ) prices also went up by Rs 20 each to finish at Rs 580-600, Rs 570-590 and Rs 590- 610 per kg, respectively.

Coriander, dry ginger and kalaunji prices traded lower at Rs 6,100-12,500, Rs 12,000-17,000 and Rs 10,800- 11,000 instead of Rs 6,500-13,100, Rs 12,200-17,200 and Rs 11,200-11,400 per quintal, respectively.

Red chilli (inferior quality) declined by Rs 600 to finish at Rs 6,000-15,500 per quintal.

Turmeric prices traded lower at Rs 8,100-11,000 as compared with Rs 8,600-11,500 per quintal.

Jeera common and jeera best quality also fell by up to Rs 600 to end at Rs 19,600-19,800 and Rs 22,600-23,100 per quintal on pick up in arrivals against subdued demand. (MORE) PTI DP SUN ADI MR