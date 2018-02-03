BIZ-WEEKLY-MARKETS-REPORT 8 LST

Bullion: Divergent conditions emerged at the bullion

Bullion: Divergent conditions emerged at the bullion market during the week with gold prices edging up on scattered demand from jewellers and retailers despite weak global cues.

In contrast, silver prices drifted lower on reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Sentiment was downbeat largely in tandem with a bearish trend in global market but wedding season demand from local jewellers as well as retailers helped gold to end a shade higher.

Globally, gold ended the week down at USD 1,331.90 an ounce and silver at USD 16.58 an ounce in New York.

Trading activity remained restricted as market remained closed on Friday as traders observed Delhi bandh to protest against ongoing sealing of business establishments in the city.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity commenced the week lower at Rs 31,120 and Rs 30,970 per ten grams, respectively. Later, it bounced back to Rs 31,400 and Rs 31,250 per ten grams respectively on global cues, before ending at Rs 31,250 and Rs 31,100 per ten grams, showing a marginal rise of Rs 50 each.

Sovereign, however, moved in a narrow range in limited deals and pegged at the last level of Rs 24,800 per piece of eight gram.

On the other hand, in volatile movements on alternate bouts of buying or selling, silver ready ended the week below Rs 40,000-mark by plunging Rs 850 to Rs 39,800 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 1,355 to Rs 38,605 per kg.

Silver coins also plunged by Rs 1,000 to Rs 74,000 for buying and Rs 75,000 for selling of 100 pieces.