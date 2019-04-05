Bizman attempts suicide by jumping in front of Delhi Metro train

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) A 32-year-old businessman was grievously injured Friday after he allegedly attempted suicide by jumping before a moving train at a Delhi Metro station, officials said.The man, identified as Sanant Goel, said he took the extreme step as he suffered losses in his business, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Mohammed Ali said. "Goel suffered injuries and his right leg got severed in the suicide bid. He was rushed to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. He is a resident of Chandigarh and had come to visit his sister in Rohini," the DCP said. The incident took place at platform number 1 of Tikri Kalan station of the Delhi Metro's Green Line, which connects Inderlok and Brig Hoshiar Singh stations. "The train was going towards Inderlok when he jumped on to the tracks some time around 12:30 PM. Services were affected briefly on the Bahadurgarh city to Mundka section, which were later restored," a senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said.The incident comes a day after a 46-year-old Delhi Police ASI allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a train at Jahangirpuri metro station on the busy Yellow Line. PTI KND AMP KJKJ