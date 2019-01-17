BizzSecure Launches EAID Solution

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Enterprise Assessment and InfoSec Design (EAID) for Compliance and Information Security SILICON VALLEY, California, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BizzSecure announced the availability of their EAID solution for information security (InfoSec) peace of mind. EAID is the first solution to include a platform of tools and a team of experts to design security infrastructure based on various compliance requirements. EAID also allows a company to quickly and easily assess an existing InfoSec infrastructure based on compliance and business requirements. For CTOs (Chief Technology Officers) and CISOs (Chief Information Security Officers), visibility into their security infrastructure is paramount to company compliance and the safety of their sensitive information. EAID provides instant reports with up-to-the-minute information of the company's compliance completeness, risks, project status, resource utilization, and remediation efforts. These reports would otherwise take hours or days each time they are requested. "The evening news continues to include massive security breaches at Fortune 500 companies who, unfortunately, are still leaving gaps in their security infrastructure," said Vivek Sharma, founder and CEO at BizzSecure. "Whether a company is a well-established enterprise or a new emerging business, we provide a unique solution to identify those gaps and prioritize the fixes to ensure complete compliance and correct maintenance of their security infrastructure." For emerging businesses lacking inhouse InfoSec expertise, EAID can provide the guidance, support and experience to build a compliant and secure infrastructure. EAID can address compliance and security frameworks for ISO 27002, PCI-DSS, NIST 800-53, NIST 800-171, NIST CSF, HIPAA-HITECH, FFIEC, FISMA, and more. This can be the difference between continuing successful growth and crippling damage to a company's reputation. "We have seen the exceptional value that EAID can provide to companies for the assessment and design of InfoSec infrastructure. It is a unique and powerful solution that will help any size business with their compliance assessment, deployment and maintenance, to ensure reliable protection from security gaps and weaknesses," said Jim Kabage, VP of Technology at BoldFocus. The EAID solution is available today. Further information is available at www.bizzsecure.com, by calling 833.BIZZSEC (833.249.9732) or by emailing info@bizzsecure.com. BizzSecure (bizzsecure.com) brings information security (InfoSec) peace of mind to companies by empowering their InfoSec team to deploy and maintain a state-of-the-art compliant security infrastructure through the EAID solution. EAID also provides instant reports of risks, remediation, and compliance completeness, along with project status and resource utilization. BizzSecure is a privately held company based in Fremont California. BoldFocus (boldfocus.com) is an award-winning, digital communication and technology services company that utilizes an empathy-based approach to create exceptional online experiences that incite action, influence decisions, and inspire our client's consumers and constituents to click, engage, shop, share and return for more. PWRPWR