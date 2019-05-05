BJ Novak is godfather to Mindly Kaling's daughter

Los Angeles, May 5 (PTI) Indian-origin American actor Mindy Kaling has revealed that her "The Office" co-star and good friend BJ Novak is the godfather to her daughter Katherine. In an interview with Good Housekeeping, the actor said that Novak was more like a family to her. "If I was on the outside looking at it, I would think the same thing. But the truth is that B.J. is so much more like family now than a platonic friend. He's the godfather to my daughter, he comes over like once a week. Sometimes he'll come over just to hang out with her. It's a real staple in my household.''In the 'When Harry Met Sally' version of platonic friends, I too think that's strange. But when you've known someone for as long as I've known him - the time that we met each other, which was like 24. Now, we're both almost 40. It's such a long time that he truly is just a part of my family," Kaling said. Katherine was born on December 15, 2017. PTI SHDSHD