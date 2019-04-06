BJD releases Naveen Patnaik's exercise video

Bhubaneswar, Apr 5 (PTI) The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Friday released a video of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik exercising at his residence. In the video, the 72-year-old chief minister is also seen cycling and lifting dumbbells at Naveen Nivas, his official residence. At end of the over two-minute video, Patnaik said, "Getting ready to fight for the people of Odisha." The video is believed to have been released to quell rumours that the chief minister is unwell. PTI AAM SNESNE