BJD supporting BJP under pressure: D Raja

Bhubaneswar, Jun 30 (PTI) Accusing the BJP of "forcing" regional parties to toe their line, CPI national secretary D Raja Sunday said the ruling Biju Janata Dal in Odisha has been "compelled" to support the saffron party.He said the BJP was "deliberately utilising" probe agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI against rival parties.Addressing a press conference here, Raja said, "The nexus between BJD and the BJP has been exposed after the 2019 general elections. During the polls, they were helping each other and they are doing it even after the polls.""The BJD is supporting the BJP under pressure," he added.Denying the charge, BJP state vice-president Samir Mohanty said the people of India have rejected the Left parties."CPI's statement is nothing but political bankruptcy," he said.Raja also accused the BJP of "misusing power" after getting absolute majority in the Lok Sabha.The CPI leader also strongly opposed the 'one nation, one election' idea of the BJP and dubbed it "unconstitutional".